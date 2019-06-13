Alpha Token Price Reaches $0.0172 on Major Exchanges (A)

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded 60.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Token has traded 165.9% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Token has a total market cap of $438,612.00 and $2.00 million worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Token token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Token Store and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00421855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $208.56 or 0.02527513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001530 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000399 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00160758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 64.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000824 BTC.

About Alpha Token

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

