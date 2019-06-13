AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,197 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 61.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 66.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 58.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $553,862.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 5,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $752,263.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,941.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.51 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Boston Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.71.

BXP opened at $134.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.84 and a 1-year high of $140.35.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.16 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.32%.

WARNING: “AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,197 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/alphacrest-capital-management-llc-sells-5197-shares-of-boston-properties-inc-nysebxp.html.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.