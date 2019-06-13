Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $280,720.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $280,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Dagg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, James Dagg sold 100 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $3,512.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $293,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 677,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Altair Engineering Inc has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 96.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $127.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.7% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 52,106 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,202 shares of the software’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,237 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 1.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,805 shares of the software’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the software’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.81.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

