Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $114.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.86.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 366 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/altavista-wealth-management-inc-purchases-366-shares-of-vanguard-dividend-appreciation-etf-nysearcavig.html.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.