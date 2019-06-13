American International Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Retrophin were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Retrophin by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,265,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after buying an additional 339,588 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Retrophin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 760,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Retrophin by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 777,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,595,000 after buying an additional 182,318 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Retrophin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,342,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after buying an additional 129,167 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Retrophin by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RTRX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of RTRX stock opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Retrophin Inc has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.40 million. Retrophin had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William E. Rote sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $28,876.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $35,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $194,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

