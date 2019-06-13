American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,901. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $78.57 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,042,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,055,102.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

