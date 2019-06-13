Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $175.60 on Tuesday. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $210.19. The company has a market capitalization of $107.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.18, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,180 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,127,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,979,621,000 after purchasing an additional 906,568 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amgen by 20,103.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,424,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268,677 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,651,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,831,047,000 after purchasing an additional 801,130 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,182,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,787,470,000 after purchasing an additional 408,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Amgen by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,527,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,429,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

