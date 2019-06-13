Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Zacks has also assigned Amira Nature Foods an industry rank of 208 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Amira Nature Foods in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amira Nature Foods stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.17% of Amira Nature Foods at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANFI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,387. Amira Nature Foods has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.55.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

