Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have commented on AMRX. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Andrew S. Boyer purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $179,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,053,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121,800 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,302,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 63,423 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,709,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.