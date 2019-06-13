Analysts Anticipate Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.72). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

GNCA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 175,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948,269 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,828,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,788 shares in the last quarter.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

