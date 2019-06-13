Analysts Anticipate Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to announce ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.72). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.88) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($3.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GNCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $5.75 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

GNCA traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 175,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNCA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,948,269 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 347,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Genocea Biosciences by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,828,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,788 shares in the last quarter.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.