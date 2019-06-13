Analysts Anticipate Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Brokerages expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.64. Pinnacle West Capital reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $740.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.36.

In other news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $283,677.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,062,000 after buying an additional 89,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,162,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,063,000 after purchasing an additional 155,601 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW opened at $96.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.20. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $74.10 and a twelve month high of $99.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.98%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

