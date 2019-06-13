Analysts Anticipate Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.50 Million

Analysts forecast that Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $78.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.38 million. Qualys posted sales of $68.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $321.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $321.46 million to $322.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $373.28 million, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $377.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Qualys had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $75.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Qualys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.53.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $121,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,066 shares in the company, valued at $12,582,055.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $350,943.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,376,634.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,719 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,395 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 51.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 43.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30 and a beta of 1.48. Qualys has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

