Analysts Expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to Announce $1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastgroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Eastgroup Properties reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eastgroup Properties.

Get Eastgroup Properties alerts:

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.14.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $115.87. 12,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,378. Eastgroup Properties has a twelve month low of $87.69 and a twelve month high of $116.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Eastgroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

In other news, insider John F. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total transaction of $1,110,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,070,896.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Hoster II sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $104,401.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,588 shares in the company, valued at $19,349,588.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $943,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastgroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastgroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastgroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastgroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.