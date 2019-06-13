Analysts Set $40.00 Target Price for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 60 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Tdam USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Deluxe by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Deluxe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Deluxe stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $42.15. 422,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,285. Deluxe has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.17 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deluxe will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.
Deluxe Company Profile
Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.
