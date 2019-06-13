Analysts Set INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICAGY shares. ValuEngine cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. 12,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,441. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. INTL CONS AIRL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

INTL CONS AIRL/S Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

