Andra AP fonden Takes Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 283,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Kroger by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,890,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,480,000 after buying an additional 754,495 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Kroger by 181.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,034,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,455,000 after buying an additional 667,370 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Kroger by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,412,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,146,000 after buying an additional 361,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $221,584,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Kroger from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank set a $32.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kroger from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.84.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $281,960.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 351,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,175. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $32.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

