Andrew Miller Sells 878 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Director Andrew Miller sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $80,749.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,882.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $89.37 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.16. iRobot had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $237.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sidoti cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.87 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.12.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in iRobot by 16.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iRobot by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Andrew Miller Sells 878 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/andrew-miller-sells-878-shares-of-irobot-co-nasdaqirbt-stock.html.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

Read More: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.