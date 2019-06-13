Apollo Currency Market Cap Hits $22.93 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $22.93 million and $903,969.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00017871 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00025531 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004418 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001225 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

