Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of AIF opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Friday, February 22nd.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

