Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Holdings Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,718 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Aptiv from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aptiv from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.96 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.40.

APTV stock opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In other news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 19,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $1,708,808.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

