Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Receives Buy Rating from National Securities

National Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. National Securities currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

“ CCO Named. Last week, AQB announced the hiring of David Melbourne, Jr as Chief Commercial Officer effective June 17th. Melbourne comes from Bumble Bee Foods, where was SVP of Consumer Marketing, Government & Industry Relations. Melbourne brings 15 years of experience from Bumble Bee Foods, the largest branded seafood company in the country.



 Commercial Team Development Critical to Value Proposition. We believe this announcement is more significant than may meet the eye. Without the ability to grow AAS domestically, AQB has historically been unable to develop a sales and marketing team. With AAS in the grow out phase in the Indiana facility, CEO Sylvia Wulf can now do so. Given that the lack of commercial experience has been one of the bearish takes on the stock, we believe AQB’s efforts to fill this void is a positive sign for shareholders.



 Next Steps? We believe additional hires will be made to fill out a team underneath Melbourne. In addition, we expect movement within the Board of Directors to add commercial experience. Most importantly, we look for AQB to add individuals at either level with experience in fresh seafood distribution, as this represents the highest margin opportunity and most disruptive potential market for AAS.



 Commercial Success the Most Significant Catalyst. We believe a formal announcement of the first buyers for AAS will represent a significant catalyst for the stock. With the first harvest of AAS anticipated in the third quarter of 2020, we expect this around the Spring of 2020. In advance of this, additional catalysts could include expansion plans or international regulatory approvals.,” National Securities’ analyst wrote.

Get Aquabounty Technologies alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Aquabounty Technologies stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.24. Aquabounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Aquabounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 6,521.95% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Security LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 9,076,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 1,538,461 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 13.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aquabounty Technologies by 244.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 121,413 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the first quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquabounty Technologies in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

About Aquabounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquabounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquabounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.