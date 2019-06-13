Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $2.72 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 85,524,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,175,968,000 after purchasing an additional 807,808 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 76,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.18.

TXN stock opened at $110.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 76,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $9,016,896.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,741 shares in the company, valued at $14,876,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $1,973,592.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

