Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $66,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 65.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.29.

NYSE:DE opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

