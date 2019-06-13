Armistice Capital Master Fund Buys 12,813 Shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 12,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ ACHV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.67. 176,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,339. Achieve Life Sciences Inc has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHV. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 169.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $20.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

