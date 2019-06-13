ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 496,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ASGN were worth $31,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ASGN by 229.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $923.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.14 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 4.49%. ASGN’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Inc will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

