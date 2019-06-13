Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a b rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.15.

ASH opened at $79.42 on Monday. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $64.93 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In related news, insider William J. Heitman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $500,598.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $500,836.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Heitman sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $572,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,025.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,065 shares of company stock worth $1,189,252. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ashland Global by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ashland Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

