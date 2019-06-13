Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Position Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,950 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,152,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,465,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,102,000 after acquiring an additional 304,733 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Associated Banc stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $306.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.90 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

In related news, insider David L. Stein sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,717.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,060 shares of company stock worth $461,133. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

