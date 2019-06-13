ATLANT Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,540.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00423100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.02538573 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000397 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00162746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000826 BTC.

ATLANT Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

