AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Raised by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,702 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,831,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,045 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 531,005,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,831,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,045 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,818,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,980,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,703,030 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AT&T by 6,759.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,680,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,271,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,792,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,643,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,620 shares in the last quarter. 53.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. AT&T had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and set a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

