Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) versus Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Head to Head Comparison

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) and Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Attunity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Audioeye shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Attunity shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Audioeye shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Attunity and Audioeye’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Attunity $86.25 million 5.81 $5.96 million $0.32 73.19 Audioeye $5.66 million 10.44 -$5.02 million ($0.70) -11.04

Attunity has higher revenue and earnings than Audioeye. Audioeye is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Attunity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Attunity and Audioeye, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Attunity 0 2 1 0 2.33 Audioeye 0 0 2 0 3.00

Attunity currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Audioeye has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.94%. Given Audioeye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Audioeye is more favorable than Attunity.

Profitability

This table compares Attunity and Audioeye’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Attunity 6.95% 11.23% 7.49% Audioeye -92.33% -121.68% -74.78%

Volatility and Risk

Attunity has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Audioeye has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Attunity beats Audioeye on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments. The company also provides Attunity RepliWeb for EFR, a file system and storage replication solution for wide area network infrastructures, as well as an ARA and Web deployment solution for Windows applications, UNIX and Linux applications, and Web infrastructures; and Attunity CloudBeam, a data transfer software as a service-based platform to move data to, from, and between on-premises and cloud environments. In addition, it offers Attunity Compose, a data warehouse automation software to design, generate, and populate enterprise data warehouses and data marts; and change data capture and data connectivity software solutions, as well as support, training, and professional services. The company sells its products directly through sales force; and indirectly through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and value-added resellers to financial services, healthcare, insurance, energy, telecommunications, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceuticals, and supply chain industries, as well as to governmental and public institutions. Attunity Ltd. has strategic relationships with Amazon Web Service; Google Inc.; Hortonworks, Inc.; HP Inc.; IBM; Microsoft; Oracle; SAP; and Teradata Corporation. The company was formerly known as ISG International Software Group Ltd. and changed its name to Attunity Ltd. in October 2000. Attunity Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc. provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices. It provides AudioEye Ally Platform, which consists of Digital Accessibility Platform and Ally Managed Service that are offered as an Internet cloud software as a service to Website owners, publishers, developers, and operators. The company's Digital Accessibility Platform, a self-service solution for clients who want to own the accessibility process from beginning to end and puts the power of accessibility issue tracking, auditing, and remediation in the hands of developers to enhance the usability and accessibility of their Web infrastructure. Its Ally Managed Service allows AudioEye accessibility engineers and AT usability testers to do heavy lifting; and AudioEye Ally Toolbar that provides easy-to-use and cloud-based assistive tools, which allow its clients to enhance the customer experience for those looking to customize the way in which they engage with the Web browser. The company also markets and sells managed services comprising product support, accessibility training from accessibility engineers and subject matter experts, manual assistive technology usability testing, video transcription and captioning, PDF accessibility solutions, audio description authoring, accessibility help desk, and others. It serves directly, as well as through strategic business and development referral partners to corporate enterprises; educational institutions; federal, state, and local governments and agencies; and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

