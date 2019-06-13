AurumCoin Trading 55.5% Lower This Week (AU)

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded 51.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00434336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $209.33 or 0.02568968 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012326 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001558 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00166212 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004085 BTC.

AurumCoin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AurumCoin

AurumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

