AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Analysts predict that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AXA Equitable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.01. AXA Equitable reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AXA Equitable will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXA Equitable.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,235. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from AXA Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. AXA Equitable’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 46,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $919,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

