AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AXA Equitable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $1.01. AXA Equitable reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AXA Equitable will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AXA Equitable.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on EQH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXA Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AXA Equitable from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of AXA Equitable in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE EQH traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,235. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion and a PE ratio of 5.48. AXA Equitable has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from AXA Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. AXA Equitable’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Axa sold 46,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $919,540,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AXA Equitable during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in AXA Equitable by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

About AXA Equitable

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA Equitable (EQH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.