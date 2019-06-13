Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies traded as high as $34.87 and last traded at $34.57, with a volume of 6280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.80.

AXNX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $374,060.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $16,551,000. Brightworth purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,015,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $897.16 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

