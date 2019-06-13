Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azure Power Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on Azure Power Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $469.91 million, a P/E ratio of 114.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Azure Power Global had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 17,048,065 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,055,000 after acquiring an additional 604,498 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 1,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 310,865 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

