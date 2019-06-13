B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACLS. BidaskClub downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Axcelis Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities cut Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $14.74 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $91.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 9.23%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,382,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,927,000 after buying an additional 96,135 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $14,979,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after purchasing an additional 612,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

