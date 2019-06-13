Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €6.34 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €5.05 ($5.87) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.10 ($5.93) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.04 ($5.86).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

