Bank of America Upgrades Vereit (NYSE:VER) to Buy

Vereit (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

VER has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vereit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER stock opened at $9.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.53. Vereit has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Vereit by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vereit by 801.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.