BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BBX Capital Corporation is a holding company whose principal holding is Bluegreen Corporation. The Company is involved in the acquisition, ownership and management of joint ventures and investments in real estate and real estate development projects, as well as acquisitions, investments and management of middle market operating businesses. BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Shares of BBX stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. BBX Capital has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $9.48.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). BBX Capital had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $221.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BBX Capital will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BBX Capital by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BBX Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

