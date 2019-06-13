Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

Bellway (LON:BWY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,642 ($47.59).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,787 ($36.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 4.21. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,407 ($31.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

