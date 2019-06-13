Bernard Kantor Sells 7,897 Shares of Investec plc (LON:INVP) Stock

Investec plc (LON:INVP) insider Bernard Kantor sold 7,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 473 ($6.18), for a total value of £37,352.81 ($48,808.06).

Bernard Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Bernard Kantor sold 9,579 shares of Investec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96), for a total value of £43,680.24 ($57,075.97).

On Monday, June 3rd, Bernard Kantor sold 47,229 shares of Investec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.95), for a total value of £214,891.95 ($280,794.39).

INVP opened at GBX 480.40 ($6.28) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of 9.44. Investec plc has a 1 year low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 577 ($7.54).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Investec’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.78%. Investec’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 482 ($6.30) price target on shares of Investec in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Investec Company Profile

Investec plc, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia, other European countries, Hong Kong, India, Mauritius, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking.

