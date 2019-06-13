BidaskClub Downgrades Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Hold

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $140.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 214.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 471.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.