BidaskClub Downgrades CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) to Hold

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSGS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. B. Riley started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.03. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald Reed sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $313,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,066.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

