BidaskClub Upgrades Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) to “Hold”

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CLLS. Citigroup cut their price target on Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair began coverage on Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Cellectis alerts:

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 401.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 934,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,131,000 after buying an additional 219,740 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth about $15,084,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 219,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 28,688 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 176,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.