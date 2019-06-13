BidaskClub Upgrades The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to “Buy”

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

HCKT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. The stock had a trading volume of 56,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 4,079.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

