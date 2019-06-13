Bitcoiin (B2G) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $733,675.00

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $13.26 million and $733,675.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00003168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and CoinBene. Over the last week, Bitcoiin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.78 or 0.03184333 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00104634 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin's total supply is 58,109,507 coins and its circulating supply is 51,692,951 coins. Bitcoiin's official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen. The official website for Bitcoiin is bitcoiin.com/en.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiin Coin Trading

Bitcoiin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

