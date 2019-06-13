Bitcoin Gold Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.47 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $26.74 or 0.00324574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, QuadrigaCX, DSX and Kucoin. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $468.35 million and approximately $31.47 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.01069524 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00129876 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00019431 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001127 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003366 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Bittrex, Bit-Z, Indodax, Gate.io, Graviex, Bitsane, Ovis, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, Coinnest, Bitfinex, BitFlip, Zebpay, SouthXchange, Vebitcoin, Negocie Coins, HitBTC, Kucoin, BitBay, CEX.IO, BitMarket, DSX, Upbit, Sistemkoin, TDAX, Binance, Bleutrade, Bitlish, QuadrigaCX, OKEx, Bitinka, Korbit, Coinone, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, Huobi, Bithumb, Koineks, Crex24, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.