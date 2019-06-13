BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $745,535.31 in Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $745,535.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $32.92.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,674,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,483,000 after buying an additional 149,164 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,145,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,176,000 after buying an additional 3,192,361 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,107,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,536,000 after buying an additional 1,759,303 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,230,000 after buying an additional 174,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,080,000 after buying an additional 217,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $745,535.31 in Stock” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/bjs-wholesale-club-holdings-inc-nysebj-ceo-sells-745535-31-in-stock.html.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Read More: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.