BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on BlackRock from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $498.00 price target (up previously from $490.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.79, for a total value of $15,055,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.22, for a total value of $140,466.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,525 shares of company stock worth $16,591,075 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $448.27. The company had a trading volume of 162,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,801. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.79 and a 52-week high of $547.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

