Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,844,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,250,000 after acquiring an additional 509,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,125,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,429,000 after purchasing an additional 426,503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 160,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 371,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

In related news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $51,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH opened at $65.38 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/13/booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-nysebah-shares-sold-by-clarivest-asset-management-llc.html.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.