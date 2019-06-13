Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.50 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.61.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of EPAY opened at $45.37 on Tuesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.78 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $219,697.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,572. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies by 50.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 1,174.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 30,687 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.